Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $219.66

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $219.66 and last traded at $218.72, with a volume of 32051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.93 and a 200-day moving average of $204.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after acquiring an additional 900,154,588 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,519,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,710,000 after purchasing an additional 45,868 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after purchasing an additional 319,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

