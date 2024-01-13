Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sets New 52-Week High at $439.36

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $439.36 and last traded at $437.58, with a volume of 675640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $437.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $424.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

