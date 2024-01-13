Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Hits New 1-Year High at $274.00

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $274.00 and last traded at $272.26, with a volume of 20275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $272.02.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.85.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.