Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.92 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.3% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $99.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

