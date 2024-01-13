Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $381.86.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $433.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $382.77 and a 200-day moving average of $363.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $283.60 and a 1-year high of $434.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,405 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,680. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,248,509,000 after purchasing an additional 171,032,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,983,356 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,644,492,000 after buying an additional 87,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,102,288,000 after buying an additional 1,196,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,331,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,339,611,000 after buying an additional 124,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,946,630,000 after buying an additional 135,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

