Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Trading Down 0.4 %

Via Renewables stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Via Renewables has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. Via Renewables had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $110.24 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Via Renewables

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Via Renewables by 112.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Via Renewables during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Via Renewables during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Via Renewables during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Via Renewables in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

