Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Via Renewables Trading Down 0.4 %
Via Renewables stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Via Renewables has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. Via Renewables had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $110.24 million during the quarter.
About Via Renewables
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
