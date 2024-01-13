VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the December 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $22.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0321 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF
About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF
The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Featured Articles
