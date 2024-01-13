VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the December 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $22.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0321 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBND. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $328,000.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

