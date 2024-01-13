Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vipshop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.16.

Vipshop Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE VIPS opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.52. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 21.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 30.3% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Vipshop by 8.6% in the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,354,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,841,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 77.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,571,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,380,000 after buying an additional 8,106,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

