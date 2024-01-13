Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Position Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 392,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Down 1.0 %

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

(Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.