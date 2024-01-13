Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 51,497 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $53,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 28,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,356,285 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $311,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the last quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 283.9% during the third quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 4,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $264.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $486.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.53. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $266.19.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

