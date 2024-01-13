Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,305 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.5% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 439,681 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $101,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Visa by 13.9% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 28,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Visa by 1.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,356,285 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $311,959,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares during the period. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. grew its position in Visa by 283.9% during the third quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 4,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:V opened at $264.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.53. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $266.19. The company has a market cap of $486.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.05.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

