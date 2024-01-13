Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.05.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $264.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.53. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $266.19. The company has a market cap of $486.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

