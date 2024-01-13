Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock opened at $264.76 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $266.19. The stock has a market cap of $486.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.05.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

