Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.5% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Chevron by 100,509.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,835,000 after buying an additional 5,343,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 1.4 %

CVX stock opened at $147.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.94.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

