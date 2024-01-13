Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives $243.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.21.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:VMC opened at $223.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.78 and a 200-day moving average of $215.67. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $159.76 and a 52 week high of $229.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

