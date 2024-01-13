Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Director Sells $1,959,800.00 in Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $1,959,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,765,868.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

WD stock opened at $98.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.16 and its 200 day moving average is $84.61. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.06 and a 52 week high of $113.67.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.11). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 72.21%.

WD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Institutional Trading of Walker & Dunlop

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 210.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 168.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

