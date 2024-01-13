Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Watsco in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSO opened at $407.59 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.25 and a twelve month high of $433.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.57.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

