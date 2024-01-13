WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 341,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,306 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $27,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 105,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 83,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.8 %

WEC opened at $82.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

