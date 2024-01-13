Wedbush Boosts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $160.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GPN. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $130.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.65. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2,086.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 342,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,498,000 after buying an additional 326,835 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 19,964.7% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 46,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

