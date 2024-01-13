Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE WRG opened at C$2.75 on Wednesday. Western Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$2.20 and a 12 month high of C$3.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of C$93.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.00 million. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Energy Services will post 0.1499094 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

