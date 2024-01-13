Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) versus Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Financial Contrast

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) and Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Blackbaud has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Blackbaud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Blackbaud shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.2% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackbaud -2.29% 12.01% 3.21% Where Food Comes From 7.62% 16.22% 10.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Blackbaud and Where Food Comes From’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Blackbaud and Where Food Comes From, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackbaud 0 0 2 0 3.00 Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blackbaud presently has a consensus target price of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.51%. Given Blackbaud’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blackbaud is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackbaud and Where Food Comes From’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackbaud $1.06 billion 4.19 -$45.41 million ($0.48) -171.44 Where Food Comes From $24.84 million 3.02 $1.99 million $0.32 42.25

Where Food Comes From has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blackbaud. Blackbaud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Where Food Comes From, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Where Food Comes From beats Blackbaud on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management. It also provides grant and award management solutions, consisting of Blackbaud Grantmaking and Blackbaud Award Management; education solutions, such as Blackbaud Student Information System, Blackbaud Learning Management System, Blackbaud Enrollment Management System, and Blackbaud School Website System; social responsibility solutions, which includes YourCause GrantsConnect and YourCause CSRconnect, and EVERFI; Blackbaud Merchant Services and Blackbaud Purchase Cards payment services; and Blackbaud's Intelligence for Good solutions, as well as Data Health, Insights, and Performance solutions and services. It sells its solutions and related services through its direct sales force. Blackbaud, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates in Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education. It also offers software as a service; maintenance, support, and software-related consulting services; and web-hosting services, as well as sells hardware. The company serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

