Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,365 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,400,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,115,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,239 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Infosys by 93.7% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,525,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,802,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,923,000 after purchasing an additional 69,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on INFY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Infosys Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE INFY opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

