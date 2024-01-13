Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 4,384 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJNK. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 144,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SJNK opened at $25.24 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

