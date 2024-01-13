Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 954 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Relx were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Relx in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Relx by 147.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on RELX shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,770 ($35.31) to GBX 2,860 ($36.46) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,898.33.

Relx Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:RELX opened at $41.15 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $41.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

