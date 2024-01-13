Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,125,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 491,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after acquiring an additional 54,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 51,051 shares during the period. 1.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BCH opened at $22.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $647.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.07 million. Analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCH. HSBC cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

