Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in PDD were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of PDD by 54.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new position in PDD in the 3rd quarter worth $11,768,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in PDD in the 2nd quarter worth $5,519,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in PDD by 2.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,316,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,335,000 after acquiring an additional 90,818 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 41.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD stock opened at $148.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $152.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.02.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

