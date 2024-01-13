Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,207 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,831 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 31,655 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 38,085 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHP. UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,833.33.

BHP Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BHP opened at $63.26 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.94.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

