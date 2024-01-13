Whittier Trust Co. Buys 8,500 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,030 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.8% during the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 462,197 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after buying an additional 41,089 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 75.2% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 14.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,382 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NEP opened at $28.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $77.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 260.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. CIBC downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy Partners

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.