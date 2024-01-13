Whittier Trust Co. Buys 940 Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 17.6% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 102.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 3.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 35,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICLR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $357.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.55.

ICON Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $255.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. ICON Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $181.92 and a fifty-two week high of $288.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ICON Public Limited will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Profile

(Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.