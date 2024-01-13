Whittier Trust Co. Buys 9,973 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 0.6 %

PBR stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $25.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.20 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

