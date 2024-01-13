Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 69.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter worth about $126,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGE opened at $31.22 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.621 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.