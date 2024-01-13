Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth $275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after buying an additional 263,125 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 27,690 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,645.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at $339,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $31.22 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.621 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.