Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $223.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $3.20 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.