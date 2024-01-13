Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,629 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 129,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 41,706 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBVA. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

