Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,057,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,346,000 after acquiring an additional 300,444 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 919,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after buying an additional 103,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 476,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 93,151 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 294,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NUEM opened at $26.20 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $222.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

