Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $614,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE opened at $70.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.33.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

