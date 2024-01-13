Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Infosys in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Infosys by 58.1% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 15.0% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

NYSE:INFY opened at $19.60 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

