Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 369,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.1% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $62,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $147.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.74. The company has a market capitalization of $277.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.94.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

