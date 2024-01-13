Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Relx were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Relx by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,246,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,648 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,448,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,185,000 after acquiring an additional 684,048 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at $14,608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after acquiring an additional 370,016 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($35.31) to GBX 2,860 ($36.46) in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,898.33.

NYSE:RELX opened at $41.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $41.18.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

