Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 113.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMMD. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 156,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 24,871 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

SMMD opened at $59.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

