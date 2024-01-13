Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

SNPS opened at $494.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $528.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $327.56 and a 12-month high of $573.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

