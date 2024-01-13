Whittier Trust Co. Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 75.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,180 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,072,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,202 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,270,000 after purchasing an additional 999,886 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,333,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,006,000 after acquiring an additional 128,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $76.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.70. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

