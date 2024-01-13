Whittier Trust Co. Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Down 3.6 %

HUM opened at $438.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $479.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $541.21.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. Argus upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.61.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

