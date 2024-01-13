Whittier Trust Co. Has $414,000 Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Baidu by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 714,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,792,000 after buying an additional 138,061 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Baidu by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 217,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,168,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Baidu by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,398,000 after buying an additional 87,215 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 148.0% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.94.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $109.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.32 and a 12 month high of $160.88.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

