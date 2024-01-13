Whittier Trust Co. Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $163.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.52 and a 52-week high of $165.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.20 and its 200 day moving average is $155.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AME. TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

