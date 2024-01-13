Whittier Trust Co. Has $527,000 Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ORIX by 262.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 222,350 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ORIX by 476.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 51,182 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ORIX by 19.0% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 288,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,191 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ORIX by 86.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 18.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 149,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IX opened at $95.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day moving average is $92.34. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.64 and a fifty-two week high of $101.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

