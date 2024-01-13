Whittier Trust Co. Has $560,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 22.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 12.5% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 700,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,895,000 after acquiring an additional 115,615 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Newmont by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 155,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Newmont by 20.6% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 438,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 74,910 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Newmont Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE NEM opened at $37.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $1,075,586 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.