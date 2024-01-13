Whittier Trust Co. Has $563,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 10,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock opened at $126.97 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $129.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.