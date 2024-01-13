Whittier Trust Co. Has $650,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,267,000 after acquiring an additional 95,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,671 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,808,000 after purchasing an additional 198,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.77. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

