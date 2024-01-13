Whittier Trust Co. Has $672,000 Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,103,000 after purchasing an additional 289,480 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,138,000 after buying an additional 207,366 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 718,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,766,000 after buying an additional 280,916 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,934,000 after acquiring an additional 145,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $105.06 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.50 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.82 and its 200-day moving average is $103.98.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

